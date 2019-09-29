Visa Cl A (V) Shareholder Chemical Bank Increased Holding by $550,659; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Position in Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 3,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,038 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64M, up from 40,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08 million shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 5,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 87,241 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36M, down from 92,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.23. About 134,023 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth stated it has 20,447 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.43% or 37,259 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,524 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1.39M are owned by Research Global Investors. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 1.16% or 265,019 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 3,975 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc owns 2.81 million shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust holds 0.3% or 1,515 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Limited Co stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.4% or 31,231 shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Llc has 111,629 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Chilton Commerce Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 103,097 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability Com invested 1.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 121,568 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Introducing the Rule of 40 (And Why Investors Should Avoid Slack, Uber, and Jumia) – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Netflix, McDonald’s, Visa, More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,116 shares to 15,471 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,476 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $928.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 47,890 shares to 266,701 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 138,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES).

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 EPS, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.89M for 10.37 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual EPS reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.