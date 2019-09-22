Visa Cl A (V) Shareholder Chemical Bank Has Lifted Stake by $550,659 as Stock Rose; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $710,040 as Share Value Rose

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 3,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,038 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64M, up from 40,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.94M shares traded or 91.89% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video)

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 22,770 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, up from 19,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,160 shares to 16,150 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 3,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,446 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,070 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 10,296 shares. Mawer owns 2.86M shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 1.71% or 19,101 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 24,156 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.51 million shares. Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 26,109 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 14,702 shares. 542,058 were reported by Steadfast Management Limited Partnership. 217,379 are held by Community Trust & Invest. Bessemer Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.84% or 11,595 shares. Crossvault Management Ltd Llc holds 60,030 shares or 5.1% of its portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il invested in 0.18% or 10,014 shares. 3,459 are held by Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc. Amer Money Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 27,141 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio.

