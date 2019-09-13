Visa Cl A (V) Shareholder Azimuth Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.87 Million; Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Nike (NKE) by $14.62 Million as Stock Value Rose

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 20.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 22,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 89,269 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.49M, down from 111,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $176.91. About 2.87M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 176,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5.67 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $476.08M, down from 5.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $88.18. About 1.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 1,826 shares to 56,508 shares, valued at $10.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 2,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jackson Square Prtn Llc invested 3.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cahill Advisors Incorporated holds 0.65% or 9,404 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Llc has 4,799 shares. 3,651 are held by Harvest Capital Management. Verity Asset Inc stated it has 0.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jones Financial Lllp has 123,735 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.88% or 333,140 shares. Altarock Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4.23% or 282,516 shares. 298 are owned by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability. Jefferies accumulated 0.03% or 25,979 shares. Halsey Associates Ct stated it has 163,508 shares. Portland Global Advsr Limited Liability owns 1,558 shares. Moreover, Agf Invests has 0.62% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,488 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.93 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.1% or 73,778 shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.89% or 300,396 shares. Prudential Public Lc holds 45,573 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intersect Limited Liability accumulated 5,934 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 46,808 shares in its portfolio. Homrich & Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 6,563 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.56% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Icon Advisers Com accumulated 202,253 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Lc, California-based fund reported 4,942 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation has 1.35M shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 233,431 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.3% or 14,913 shares. 12,101 were accumulated by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 9,008 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 63,114 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62,294 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $420.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 104,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).