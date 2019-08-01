Visa Cl A (V) Position Maintained by Hills Bank & Trust Company; Greylin Investment Mangement Has Raised Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $353,790; Share Price Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 93.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 2,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,415 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, up from 2,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $182.29. About 3.20M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 23.94M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/03/2018 – GE deploys wind power to rebuild earnings; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES; 13/04/2018 – GE Healthcare IT unit carveout backed by US$850m in loans; 13/04/2018 – GE – FOR LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENTS, TO CONTINUE TO RECOGNIZE REV USING PCT OF COMPLETION BASED ON COSTS INCURRED RELATIVE TO TOTAL ESTIMATED COSTS; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES SELECTS 30 ENGINES FROM GE AVIATION; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 25/04/2018 – GE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees $11bn transport tie-up; 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Mgmt Limited stated it has 3.54% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Palladium Ltd Liability has 1,900 shares. 78,834 were accumulated by Wafra Inc. Advisors Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Reliant Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested 2.73% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Barbara Oil has 0.4% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,300 shares. Moreover, Trust Comm Of Virginia Va has 1.88% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Piedmont Advsrs holds 1.42% or 224,446 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 90,291 shares stake. Addenda Capital reported 0.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Prudential Public Ltd Co has 1.56% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tompkins Corp has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,845 shares stake. Torch Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 2.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Investment Management reported 92,178 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 3,000 shares. Horan Cap Mgmt reported 472,546 shares. Eagle Cap Management holds 2.15% or 56.84 million shares in its portfolio. 14,588 were accumulated by Pinnacle Ltd. Slate Path LP holds 8.38% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 10.35M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation reported 7.28 million shares. Hrt Financial has 71,327 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Chem State Bank invested in 16,000 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 40,324 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 511,290 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 61,678 shares stake. Mechanics Savings Bank Department accumulated 28,167 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Equitec Specialists Ltd stated it has 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 220,135 are owned by Stonebridge Cap.