Visa Cl A (V) Market Value Rose While Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake; Gfs Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by $21.81 Million as Shares Declined

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 98.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc analyzed 227,200 shares as the company's stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $392,000, down from 231,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc analyzed 1,920 shares as the company's stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 143,818 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.96 million, down from 145,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 19.67 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $351.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 304,182 shares to 5.97M shares, valued at $25.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.