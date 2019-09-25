Visa Cl A (V) Holder Marshfield Associates Cut Position by $1.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Holding in Celgene (CELG) as Shares Declined

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 46.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 14,370 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 9,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.9. About 977,288 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 26/05/2018 – Top 5 stories of the week — #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul; 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 10,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 576,141 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.99 million, down from 586,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $174.79. About 2.74M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.56 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 120,678 are held by Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Corporation New York. Lord Abbett Lc holds 0.38% or 670,485 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1.73M are owned by Hengistbury Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security Incorporated reported 15,550 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability owns 2,039 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Ent Services has invested 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Copeland Cap Lc has 33,801 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 5,317 were accumulated by Cwh Cap Management Inc. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 5,379 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co owns 53,688 shares. 112,203 were accumulated by Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 437,894 shares. Seatown Holdg Pte Limited has invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Capital Guardian Tru has invested 1.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37 million shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $90.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,986 shares to 15,567 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,392 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).