Visa Cl A (V) Holder Leavell Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $1.15 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Nbt Bank N A Has Boosted Position by $302,434

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,370 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, down from 71,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $177.6. About 3.22 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 10.75 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.38 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 11,286 shares to 16,791 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Term Etf by 68,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Value Etf (VOE).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,378 shares to 103,174 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,905 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

