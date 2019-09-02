Visa Cl A (V) Holder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Trimmed Position; Target Com (TGT) Market Valuation Rose While American National Bank Trimmed Its Holding

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 13,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 145,738 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.76 million, down from 158,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS

American National Bank decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 20,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 48,953 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 69,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.31 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16B for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,861 shares to 32,101 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,910 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $594.68M for 22.87 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

