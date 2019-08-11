Visa Cl A (V) Holder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Lowered Its Position; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Cut Its Holding in Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (DEO) by $11.94 Million

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 13,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 145,738 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.76 million, down from 158,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.37M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (DEO) by 43.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 73,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 95,820 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68M, down from 169,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.72. About 342,293 shares traded or 6.40% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C (NYSE:CNI) by 9,496 shares to 585,776 shares, valued at $52.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Heineken N V Sponsored Adr Lev (HEINY).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.