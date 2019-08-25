Visa Cl A (V) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Boosted Its Holding; Palladium Partners Has Cut Its Toyota Motor Sp Adr Rep2c (TM) Position by $488,520

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp Sp Adr Rep2c (TM) by 58.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 4,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348,000, down from 7,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp Sp Adr Rep2c for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $127.83. About 108,959 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 10/05/2018 – Customs Today: Customs Car Cell impounds NDP Toyota Land Cruiser from Rawalpindi; 27/03/2018 – TOYOTA CAETANO PORTUGAL SA SCT.LS – TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.20 EURO PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class B Notes Of Toyota Glory 2017 Phase Ii Auto Loan Credit Asset-backed Securities; 29/03/2018 – TOYOTA, SUZUKI REACH BASIC AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY EACH OTHER WITH CARS IN INDIA; 09/05/2018 – Toyota Motor forecast a 4.2 percent slide in operating profit for the current financial year; 13/04/2018 – ALELION ENERGY SYSTEMS AB ALELIO.ST – ALELION ENERGY SYSTEMS SIGNS A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION; 12/03/2018 – Toyota Motor: Hicks Also Will Continue in His Role as CEO of Toyota Connected; 28/03/2018 – Consumer Guide Auto: #TOYOTA’s best seller is all new for 2019. Here’s the scoop: #NYIAS; 28/03/2018 – Toyota Motor Corp. CDS Widens 2 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 24/04/2018 – Toyota Motor Sets Sustainability Targets to Achieve by 2050

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 93.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 2,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,415 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, up from 2,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

