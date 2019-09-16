Visa Cl A (V) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Decreased Holding by $312,611 as Share Value Rose; Paradigm Asset Management Co Lowered Its Keycorp (KEY) Stake as Share Value Rose

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 73,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 billion, down from 87,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 8.19M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 1,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 109,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.95 million, down from 111,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $176.11. About 3.32M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,000 shares to 31,850 shares, valued at $4.44B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 1,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradyne Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Yorktown Company Inc has 0.88% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Community Fincl Bank Na, New York-based fund reported 8,775 shares. Waddell Reed invested in 1.71 million shares. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp has invested 0.17% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding owns 961,335 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 1.65M shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 874 shares in its portfolio. Argent stated it has 42,184 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cutler Mgmt Lc reported 151,900 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 14,518 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt Inc holds 17,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Washington Bank stated it has 23,231 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc reported 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Conning Inc has 17,181 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.70M for 9.55 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated stated it has 180,086 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 81,844 shares. Moreover, Zweig has 2.94% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 178,192 shares. Chilton Company Limited Liability holds 0.59% or 103,097 shares. Mirador Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 1.26% or 14,703 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Llc reported 1.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Liability Co has 1.93% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). House Limited Company owns 39,885 shares. Markel Corp holds 2.5% or 938,300 shares in its portfolio. Friess Lc accumulated 1.96% or 154,961 shares. The Virginia-based Atlantic Union Bancshares Corporation has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Farmers National Bank owns 24,156 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Ptnrs has 0.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 33,604 shares. Conning holds 0.16% or 28,698 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.79 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 15,206 shares to 90,408 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc Cl A by 161,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

