Visa Cl A (V) Holder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Cut Its Stake by $594,396; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Boosted Its Stake in Blucora (BCOR) by $350,757 as Share Value Declined

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Blucora Inc (BCOR) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The institutional investor held 53,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 42,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Blucora Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 152,168 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 03/04/2018 – Chau Haner Joins HD Vest as Head of Marketing; 28/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Fazir Ali Joins TaxAct as Head of Product; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.79 TO $0.92; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.76 TO $1.93; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Rev $545.8M-$559.8M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Rev $151.8M-$155.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blucora Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOR)

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 41.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 3,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, down from 9,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) by 394,249 shares to 139,935 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 175,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,842 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

More notable recent Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Blucora Closes Acquisition of 1st Global Nasdaq:BCOR – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BCOR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blucora, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR): Earnings Expected To Remain Subdued – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blucora Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization Nasdaq:BCOR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.