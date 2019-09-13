Visa Cl A (V) Holder Bluestein R H & Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.07 Million; Hamlin Capital Management Raised Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake by $15.45 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 186,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 789,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.74 million, up from 603,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 192,872 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 6,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 412,253 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.55 million, down from 418,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.17. About 1.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.97 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 29,249 shares to 229,916 shares, valued at $26.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engineering Grp (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 83,150 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 1.08% or 500,852 shares in its portfolio. Fairview Capital Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 562,897 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 4.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 153,000 shares. Stillwater Ltd holds 131,571 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 1.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Engineers Gate Manager Lp, a New York-based fund reported 34,221 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 3,197 shares. Horizon Invest Services Limited Liability Company has 2,186 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Llc has 3.37% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cap World Investors holds 1.2% or 29.37 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 238,216 shares. Sei Comm reported 1.08% stake.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 14% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.