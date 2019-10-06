Visa Cl A Ord (V) Shareholder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Cut Its Position by $1.85 Million as Share Value Rose; Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Boosted Its Position

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Visa Cl A Ord (V) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 10,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 111,320 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.32M, down from 122,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Visa Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 8,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 79,980 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89 million, up from 71,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 1.37 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 8,180 shares to 348,544 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ufp Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 19,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,061 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 shares were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, worth $57.04M.