Visa Cl A Common Stock (V) Stake Upped by J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc; Investors Bancorp New (ISBC) Valuation Declined While Benin Management Has Cut Its Stake

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock (V) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 62,771 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 59,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (ISBC) by 57.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 155,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 113,511 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 269,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Investors Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 602,071 shares traded. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has declined 9.98% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net income for the Six Months ended December 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP INC ISBC.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net; 22/05/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Moore Capital Management Buys 1.1% of Investors Bancorp

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,065 shares to 10,939 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. ISBC’s profit will be $51.30M for 14.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Investors Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

