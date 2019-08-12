Visa Cl A Common Stock (V) Shareholder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position by $448,500; Kingdon Capital Management Decreased Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position by $897,946; Stock Price Rose

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock (V) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 62,771 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 59,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $177.88. About 1.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 128,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50M, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 64,741 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30M for 10.24 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellium SE 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 61,333 shares to 223,393 shares, valued at $25.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 884,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Athenex Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.