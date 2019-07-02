Visa (Call) (V) Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $7.80 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Share Price Declined, Lazard Asset Management Lifted by $9.32 Million Its Holding

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 251,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.71M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 586,784 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $173.94. About 6.11 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp and El Dorado Savings Bank Agree to Merge – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “PacWest Bancorp 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Bilibili Inc. (BILI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 32,300 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 186,900 shares. 5,356 are owned by Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 86,742 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 1,210 shares. Jcsd Cap Ltd Llc has invested 3.67% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company holds 17,436 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 2 shares. Proshare Limited Com stated it has 25,431 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. South Dakota Council reported 37,800 shares. Starr, a Switzerland-based fund reported 5,479 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny stated it has 5,778 shares. 46,550 are owned by Broadview Advsrs Lc. 123 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc. 1.00 million were accumulated by Northern.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconduc (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 47,175 shares to 540,785 shares, valued at $47.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc Comm (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 93,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,962 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Industrial (XLI).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 1.22M shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $100.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 32.70 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.