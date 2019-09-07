Visa A (V) Stock Value Rose While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Raised by $21.06 Million Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Merriman Wealth Management Decreased Its Position

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 22/03/2018 – Periscope Data and Amazon Web Services Collaborate To Streamline, Simplify Analytics Workflow; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Visa Inc A (V) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 3.91M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.81 million, up from 3.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Visa Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 63,698 shares to 197,420 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 19,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

