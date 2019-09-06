Virtusa (VRTU) Stock Value Declined While Next Century Growth Investors Cut Its Position by $959,300; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Position in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Has Upped as Stock Rose

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $258.48. About 1.00 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 148,101 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 166,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 175,836 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 22/03/2018 – Independent Study Commissioned by Virtusa Finds 85 Percent of Businesses Plan to Invest in Digital Transformation in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.2% Position in Virtusa; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Paid $80M In First of Three Tranches; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Virtusa in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Rev $281.3M; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q EPS 6c; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $140.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Adj EPS 55c; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 2,962 shares. Sterling Capital invested in 0.01% or 5,370 shares. 48 were reported by Trust Department Mb Bancorp N A. State Street Corporation has invested 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 102 shares or 0% of the stock. B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Nbt Commercial Bank N A has 0.12% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). House Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 3,433 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,851 were reported by Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). American Mgmt holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept has 14,750 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold VRTU shares while 56 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.25 million shares or 0.24% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Prtn Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.05% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 130,813 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 98,573 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fin Svcs Gp Inc has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 290,083 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.02% or 193,937 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 25,300 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 10,078 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 3,883 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division reported 94 shares stake. Brown Advisory invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 236,767 shares. Ls Lc reported 0.01% stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 296,283 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 31,529 shares to 423,456 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $212,500 activity.