Virtusa (VRTU) Shareholder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.05 Million; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Decreased Stake

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 24.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 23,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 122,509 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44 million, up from 98,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 155,906 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 17/04/2018 – Everest Group Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Top Global IT Service Provider; 08/03/2018 – Virtusa Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Data Science and Machine Learning Service Providers; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 07/03/2018 Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $140.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Rev $281.3M; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.2% Position in Virtusa

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 290,187 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pre-items, Pretax Pft GBP208M; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage lntacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces; 06/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto Calls on Secretary Zinke to Keep Sage-Grouse Protections in Place; 13/04/2018 – Britain’s FTSE under pressure as Sage sinks; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA NDA ACCEPTANCE FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group PLC Sees Trading Below Views; 29/03/2018 – Billboard: Rachael Sage Unveils Howard Jones-Approved Cover of ‘No One Is to Blame’: Exclusive Premiere; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – INTEGRATION IS CURRENTLY LIVE IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, GERMANY AND UK; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 20/04/2018 – Buffett bows out Sage moment […]

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 earnings per share, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghost Tree Cap Ltd reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 12,600 are held by Profund Advsr Limited Liability. First Personal Financial owns 143 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage holds 6,344 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp invested in 0% or 8,494 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 60,200 shares. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 93 shares. Fiduciary reported 25,417 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested in 0.05% or 254,273 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2,077 shares. Essex Investment Limited Com holds 6,332 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2,992 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 392,160 shares. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt L P, a Maryland-based fund reported 92,500 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 2,616 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 40,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $25.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 540,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $212,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold VRTU shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 26.36 million shares or 0.43% more from 26.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 51,183 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 38,759 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 1,495 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 3,925 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ls Invest Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). 7,362 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 72,035 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 44,292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Mngmt Assocs Ny holds 0.58% or 8,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 3,647 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 23 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 137,797 shares stake. Hsbc Pcl reported 8,771 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

