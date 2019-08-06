Virtusa (VRTU) Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined; Sanofi Sa (SNY) Shareholder Sio Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $4.91 Million as Stock Declined

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 9,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The hedge fund held 197,380 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 206,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 154,557 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Adj EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Rev $281.3M; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Completed the Purchase of eTouch, Which Was Announced Monday; 07/03/2018 Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $140.0 MLN

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sa (SNY) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 111,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 156,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, down from 268,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 1.06 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 03/04/2018 – ALNY, A IN PACT FOR PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY; 03/04/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for a Type of Skin Cancer; 07/03/2018 – Torrent Pharma Prepares EUR2 Billion Bid for Sanofi’s Zentiva -Mint; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 16/04/2018 – France’s Sanofi sells 12 brands to Charterhouse’s Cooper-Vemedia; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 08/03/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – SANOFI WILL PAY EVOTEC AN INITIAL ONE-TIME CASH UPFRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 60 M AND PROVIDE FURTHER SIGNIFICANT LONG-TERM FUNDING TO ENSURE SUPPORT AND PROGRESSION OF PORTFOLIO; 14/05/2018 – Sanofi-Ablynx Deal Goes Ahead; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi to Transfer Around 100 Employees to Evotec

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $2.33 million activity. Shares for $521,826 were sold by Canekeratne Kris A. Shares for $313,747 were sold by Narayanan Sundararajan on Tuesday, February 12. Kalia Ranjan had sold 11,386 shares worth $597,257 on Tuesday, February 12. The insider DOODY JOSEPH bought $212,500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corporation (ONNN) by 38,610 shares to 58,810 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 124,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Bone Inc.

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Virtusa Leads a Global Team That Will Develop and Operate APIX – the World’s First Cross-Border, Open-Architecture Platform to Improve Financial Inclusion – Business Wire” on November 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Rare Bargain Stocks I’ve Got My Eye Onâ€¦ – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Virtusa Partners with Legerity to Help Put U.S. Veterans on the Front Lines of Digital Process Automation – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “VRTU Stock: Enabling the Digital Future – Profit Confidential” published on January 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CARB vs. VRTU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold VRTU shares while 56 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.25 million shares or 0.24% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il reported 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Lc has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 9,448 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Nicholas Investment Ptnrs LP owns 56,924 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Hartwell J M Lp holds 15,800 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Co has 0.51% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 1,680 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 171,483 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% or 38,169 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments invested in 30,777 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.09% or 163,541 shares in its portfolio. 31,100 were reported by Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks. 43,534 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc reported 400 shares.

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 27.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.29 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $6.47 million for 49.92 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 323,571 shares to 766,980 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Sanofi (SNY) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Is Collapsing Today – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sanofi Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for SNY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.