Virtusa (VRTU) Position Lifted by Granahan Investment Management Inc; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Holds Stake in Laboratory America Holdings (LH)

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 176,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The hedge fund held 982,292 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.64M, up from 805,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 176,671 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Rev $293.5M-$301.5M; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q EPS 9c-EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O FY SHR VIEW $2.22, REV VIEW $1.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Everest Group Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Top Global IT Service Provider; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN THREE TRANCHES WITH $80.0 MLN PAID AT CLOSING

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 133,031 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.00 million, up from 129,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $172.32. About 493,046 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharma Svcs (NYSE:WST) by 12,881 shares to 47,719 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triton Intl Ltd/Bermuda by 14,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,034 shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,649 shares to 96,457 shares, valued at $28.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.