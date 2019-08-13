Virtusa (VRTU) Holder P-A-W Capital Has Cut Holding by $1.06 Million as Market Value Declined; Chieftain Capital Management Holding in Hanesbrands (HBI) Lowered by $113.59 Million

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 226,909 shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Completed the Purchase of eTouch, Which Was Announced Monday; 04/04/2018 – Virtusa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Paid $80M In First of Three Tranches; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.32; 07/03/2018 Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 6.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 26,121 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 6.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 7.26 million shares traded or 57.65% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $212,500 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $212,500 were bought by DOODY JOSEPH on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold VRTU shares while 56 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.25 million shares or 0.24% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Utd Serv Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 108,435 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 6,281 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Geode Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 344,547 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Ltd reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Mackay Shields invested in 0% or 6,500 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.27% or 133,413 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 14,644 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 10,659 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Glenmede Tru Co Na invested in 93 shares. Thb Asset Management reported 28,960 shares. Portolan Cap Limited reported 240,953 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Partners Limited reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Prudential Finance invested in 0.01% or 322,264 shares. Chieftain Capital Inc accumulated 26,121 shares. Central National Bank And Trust Communications, a Kentucky-based fund reported 200 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Johnson Counsel Inc owns 46,795 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America holds 0.1% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 57,211 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt stated it has 174,725 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Inc holds 247,228 shares. Mutual Of America Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 48,172 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.09% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 94,335 are held by Aperio Group Incorporated. Westpac Bk, a Australia-based fund reported 21,477 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 22,565 shares. Natixis reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $147,350 was bought by Evans Gerald.