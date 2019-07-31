Virtusa (VRTU) Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.52 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose While Wms Partners Has Lifted Stake

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1890.74. About 1.25 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 11, GOING TO INCREASE PRICE OF U.S. ANNUAL PLAN FROM $99 TO $119 FOR NEW MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Says Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 28,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, down from 159,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 43,666 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has risen 9.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.23 BLN TO $1.27 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Virtusa Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66; 17/04/2018 – Everest Group Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Top Global IT Service Provider; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c; 04/04/2018 – Virtusa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 23,426 shares to 151,479 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 81,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $3.52 million activity. DOODY JOSEPH also bought $212,500 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) shares. $313,747 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) shares were sold by Narayanan Sundararajan. Another trade for 24,197 shares valued at $1.19 million was made by Holler Thomas R on Monday, February 4. $494,583 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) was sold by Rajgopal Raj. On Tuesday, February 12 Kalia Ranjan sold $597,257 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) or 11,386 shares. Dhir Samir had sold 4,000 shares worth $193,160.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold VRTU shares while 56 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.25 million shares or 0.24% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.41% or 281,541 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 22,948 shares. Portolan Capital Management Lc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 240,953 shares. Pier Cap Lc invested in 135,906 shares. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 805,906 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Incorporated accumulated 10,725 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated reported 163,541 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,251 shares. Barclays Public Lc has 28,861 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 133,413 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,815 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Capital Lc has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Moreover, Spark Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 27.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.29 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $6.35 million for 55.14 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Virtusa (VRTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hitachi and Virtusa Partner to Advance AI in Financial Services – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Sunrun Inc (RUN) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IDC MarketScape Recognizes Virtusa as a Major Player in Worldwide Digital Transformation Services for the Insurance Industry – Business Wire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Virtusa’s Open Innovation Platform Powers the First Open Banking Sandbox in the Middle East – Business Wire” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon hits a regulatory snag with Deliveroo – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s Prime Day Sales Could Top $5 Billion – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Capital Mgmt owns 19,195 shares or 4.83% of their US portfolio. Murphy Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Viking Investors Limited Partnership reported 311,719 shares. Bessemer Secs reported 1,395 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Davis Selected Advisers reported 678,132 shares or 5.94% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman reported 914 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Bragg Fincl Advsr reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ssi Investment Management Inc has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 120 shares. The Alabama-based Vulcan Value Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bluestein R H And invested in 5.18% or 53,249 shares. Essex Mgmt Commerce Lc stated it has 7,457 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Kansas-based Cognios Limited Com has invested 1.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability reported 3,656 shares.