Virtusa (VRTU) Analysts See $0.21 EPS; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Universal Display (OLED)

Analysts expect Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 27.59% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. VRTU’s profit would be $6.35M giving it 53.19 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Virtusa Corporation’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.39% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 164,067 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.2% Position in Virtusa; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 22/03/2018 – Independent Study Commissioned by Virtusa Finds 85 Percent of Businesses Plan to Invest in Digital Transformation in 2018; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Paid $80M In First of Three Tranches; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 20/04/2018 – DJ Virtusa Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTU); 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q EPS 6c; 17/04/2018 – Everest Group Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Top Global IT Service Provider; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS ETOUCH ACQUISITION TO BE DILUTIVE TO GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Universal Display had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of OLED in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Friday, February 22 report. Susquehanna maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Roth Capital maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. See Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $192.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/07/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $180 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $172 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $140 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $140 Maintain

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $3.52 million activity. Kalia Ranjan sold 11,386 shares worth $597,257. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $212,500 was made by DOODY JOSEPH on Friday, May 31. 4,000 Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) shares with value of $193,160 were sold by Dhir Samir. Holler Thomas R sold $1.19M worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) on Monday, February 4. Narayanan Sundararajan also sold $313,747 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) on Tuesday, February 12. Canekeratne Kris A sold $521,826 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 9,490 Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) shares with value of $494,583 were sold by Rajgopal Raj.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology services company. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. It has a 117.58 P/E ratio. The firm also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Virtusa Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.25 million shares or 0.24% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated has 171,483 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 6,281 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division invested in 94 shares. Miles owns 5,702 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 345,490 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Llc owns 24 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Co reported 12,020 shares. Thb Asset invested in 28,960 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 108,844 shares. Ami Asset reported 0.89% stake. Us Comml Bank De invested in 111 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Company Limited invested in 1,680 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 8,550 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 37 shares.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $211.08. About 693,581 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $9.97 billion. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has the sole right to sublicense approximately 4,200 patents issued and pending worldwide. It has a 119.25 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display manufacturers and others.