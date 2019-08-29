Virtusa Corporation (VRTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Since Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtusa Corporation 47 0.87 N/A 0.34 130.64 EPAM Systems Inc. 175 5.15 N/A 4.48 43.26

Table 1 demonstrates Virtusa Corporation and EPAM Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. EPAM Systems Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Virtusa Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Virtusa Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than EPAM Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.1% EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 14.9%

Volatility and Risk

Virtusa Corporation has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. EPAM Systems Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Virtusa Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, EPAM Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. EPAM Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Virtusa Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Virtusa Corporation and EPAM Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtusa Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

EPAM Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $212 consensus price target and a 10.43% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Virtusa Corporation and EPAM Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 0% respectively. Virtusa Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.9% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtusa Corporation -0.58% 0.2% -18.79% -7.46% -13.96% 4.91% EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05%

For the past year Virtusa Corporation was less bullish than EPAM Systems Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors EPAM Systems Inc. beats Virtusa Corporation.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.