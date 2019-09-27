Virtusa Corp. (VRTU) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Lowered Stake as Valuation Declined; Roundview Capital Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) Has Upped as Shares Rose

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp. (VRTU) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 135,824 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04 million, down from 242,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 377,802 shares traded or 66.54% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 17/04/2018 – Everest Group Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Top Global IT Service Provider; 22/03/2018 – Independent Study Commissioned by Virtusa Finds 85 Percent of Businesses Plan to Invest in Digital Transformation in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.32; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.2% Position in Virtusa; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Rev $1.230B-$1.270B; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q EPS 9c-EPS 13c; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Completed the Purchase of eTouch, Which Was Announced Monday

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 10,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 55,217 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 45,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 11.25M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Finance Grp Incorporated owns 63,176 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Westpac Banking owns 419,529 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 165,313 shares. Asset Management has 59,815 shares. House Ltd Liability Com holds 24,841 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 512,548 shares. Tctc Limited Company has 45,360 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Com owns 5,622 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 85,378 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 10,819 shares. Ballentine Lc invested in 28,259 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.88 million shares. Beese Fulmer Invest accumulated 197,507 shares. Howland Capital Management Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 51,244 shares. First reported 37,464 shares.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $444.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,331 shares to 63,254 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,761 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $10.29M for 26.47 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $595.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 15,310 shares to 295,189 shares, valued at $16.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alarm.Com by 12,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $212,500 activity.