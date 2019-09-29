Virtusa Com (VRTU) Holder Lord Abbett & Company Boosted Position; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Cut Its Position

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 52.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 43,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 38,662 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, down from 81,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 322,891 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Virtusa Corp Com (VRTU) by 42.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 64,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 216,056 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.60 million, up from 151,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Virtusa Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 242,904 shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 12/03/2018 – Virtusa to Acquire All Outstanding Shrs of eTouch for About $140M in Cas; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN THREE TRANCHES WITH $80.0 MLN PAID AT CLOSING; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 17/04/2018 – Everest Group Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Top Global IT Service Provider; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $140.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING WITH PURCHASE OF ETOUCH; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Rev $293.5M-$301.5M; 22/03/2018 – Independent Study Commissioned by Virtusa Finds 85 Percent of Businesses Plan to Invest in Digital Transformation in 2018; 08/03/2018 – Virtusa Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Data Science and Machine Learning Service Providers; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58 million for 17.52 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp Com (NASDAQ:FRME) by 298,955 shares to 274,423 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,900 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners Shs.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $212,500 activity.

