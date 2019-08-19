Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Stock Declined While Mangrove Partners Has Boosted by $497,222 Its Position; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Value Rose While Cushing Asset Management LP Boosted Position by $2.84 Million

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 300,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, up from 295,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $708.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $101.33. About 3,287 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 41,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.29 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $60.64. About 195,945 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 600,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 25,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,682 shares, and cut its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Beech Hill has 0.15% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 26,321 shares. Sei Investments Com reported 208,848 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Frontier Inv reported 32,319 shares. Systematic Fincl Management LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 19,044 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. American Insur Tx owns 116,032 shares. Hl Fincl Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Allied Advisory Services reported 7,260 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Assetmark holds 0% or 1,997 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moody Bank & Trust Division stated it has 69,897 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 6,800 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 3,794 shares or 0% of the stock. Bartlett And Communications Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 134,662 shares. Hartford Finance Mngmt Inc holds 14 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0% stake. Alphaone Invest Svcs stated it has 0.03% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). New Amsterdam Prtn Llc New York reported 1.06% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 2,769 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 2,252 shares in its portfolio. 5,914 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Aqr Cap Ltd accumulated 4,013 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Pinebridge Invs LP invested 0.01% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).