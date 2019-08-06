Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Has Raised Position by $9.77 Million as Stock Price Declined; Fair Isaac (FICO) Holder Northwest Investment Counselors Lowered Holding by $343,899 as Stock Value Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99 million, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $661.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.30% or $6.36 during the last trading session, reaching $94.65. About 76,701 shares traded or 6.13% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $13.65 during the last trading session, reaching $338.65. About 293,474 shares traded or 34.12% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Company reported 2,177 shares stake. Moreover, D E Shaw And Inc has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 16,988 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.26% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Hightower Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs has 25 shares. Atlanta Management L L C owns 1.17 million shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 45,401 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Com has 5,769 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 134,209 are held by Nomura Asset Management. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 13,289 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 73,289 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.65 million activity. Leonard Michael S sold $470,767 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 1.56 million shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $195.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.38M shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Alphaone Services Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 291 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 3,754 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 9,680 shares. Bartlett And Com Ltd Com invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 97,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 6,265 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 2,717 shares. Mangrove Prns reported 300,791 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 23,194 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 14,943 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) or 2,600 shares. State Street reported 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

