Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Holder Vulcan Value Partners Has Upped Position by $9.77 Million as Market Value Declined; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Trimmed Stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) as Market Value Declined

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 2.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 6.73M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, down from 8.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.56. About 44.27 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 14/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CFO: USED HIGHER OIL PRICES TO HEDGE 2019 VOLUMES; 15/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Oil-Cranking Wyoming Play; 23/03/2018 – USDA: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $733M; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake II

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99 million, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.56M market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $101.98. About 19,959 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Lc has 100 shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 0% or 622,338 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 101,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 12,800 shares. Greylin Mangement holds 805,940 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. The New York-based Spark Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.46% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 500 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware holds 38,802 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 30,677 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 35,342 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Grp Inc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Quantbot Tech Lp reported 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 203,652 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 65,075 shares to 125,010 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 23,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 803,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharm (NYSE:TEVA).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, worth $100,625. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. had sold 568,424 shares worth $1.85 million on Tuesday, March 26. $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 47,224 shares to 414,435 shares, valued at $34.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Lc owns 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 85,236 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Macquarie reported 15,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 2,406 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.4% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Citadel Advisors Ltd stated it has 90,412 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 1,102 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 23,194 shares. Hartford Finance Management reported 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). 9,016 were reported by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. 386,751 are held by Brown Advisory. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 2,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 416,879 shares.