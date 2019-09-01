Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Holder Mangrove Partners Has Boosted Position by $497,222; Elm Ridge Management Has Increased Century Alum Co (CENX) Stake by $422,544

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 300,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, up from 295,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $740.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $106.69. About 41,084 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.58 million market cap company. It closed at $5.51 lastly. It is down 44.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. NEGOTIATING WITH CHINA, “l DON’T KNOW THAT ANYTHING’S GOING TO COME OF THAT”; 08/03/2018 – Bess expects Century Aluminum will be able to bring its Kentucky plant from 40 percent of capacity to 100 percent; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO ‘extremely confident’ exemptions won’t deaden Trump tariffs impact; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says No Injuries Were Sustained; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Pain is Century Aluminum’s Gain — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – $175 MLN CREDIT FACILITY TO HAVE A 5-YR TERM THROUGH MAY 16, 2023; 09/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Section 232 Conference Call Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Century Aluminum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENX); 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum: Michelle Harrison to Assume Responsibilities of Principal Accounting Officer on Interim Basis

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,900 activity.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fts International Inc by 170,957 shares to 156,408 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 12,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,209 shares, and cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group holds 5.21M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 5,045 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 19,671 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 83,200 shares. Citigroup stated it has 190,138 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 142,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). 19,006 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Fisher Asset Management owns 1.38M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 16,400 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.01% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 416,879 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 53,775 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). 2,100 were accumulated by Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corp. State Street Corp has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 193,462 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Comerica Bankshares stated it has 6,965 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 1 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 12,447 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Com holds 5 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 9,756 shares.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.