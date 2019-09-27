Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) to pay $0.67 on Nov 15, 2019; Jefferies Group Has Lowered Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 53.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc sold 6,339 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 5,508 shares with $1.19M value, down from 11,847 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $10.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.19. About 131,216 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) is expected to pay $0.67 on Nov 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:VRTS) shareholders before Oct 30, 2019 will receive the $0.67 dividend. Virtus Investment Partners Inc’s current price of $113.11 translates into 0.59% yield. Virtus Investment Partners Inc’s dividend has Oct 31, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.11. About 37,638 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution

Among 2 analysts covering Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Virtus Investment Partners has $12100 highest and $10800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is 1.38% above currents $113.11 stock price. Virtus Investment Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $785.86 million. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It has a 12.31 P/E ratio. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution – GuruFocus.com” on September 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Announces Dividends And An Increase In Its Current Distribution Rate – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Announces Dividends – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Declares Distribution – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.00 million shares or 5.08% less from 6.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,404 are held by Prudential. Charles Schwab invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 51,060 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 8,396 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd holds 0.06% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System owns 10,838 shares. Citigroup reported 5,087 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.06% or 5,272 shares. 14 are owned by Hartford Fin Inc. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs accumulated 589 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cna Corporation has 0.22% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 9,685 shares. 11 are owned by Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 728,642 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger reported 917 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 12,898 shares.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67 million for 60.92 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Jefferies Group Llc increased Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) stake by 45,573 shares to 52,573 valued at $905,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 6,003 shares and now owns 62,003 shares. Autodesk Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADSK) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $250 lowest target. $267.50’s average target is 1.64% above currents $263.19 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) rating on Friday, August 2. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $28500 target.