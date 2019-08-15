Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Position Held by Vulcan Value Partners Llc; As Kbr (KBR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rk Capital Management Cut Its Position

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99 million, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $665.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $95.26. About 139,362 shares traded or 91.04% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 108,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The hedge fund held 450,962 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, down from 559,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 2.41M shares traded or 113.02% up from the average. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 25/04/2018 – KBR COMPLETES DEBT-ONLY REFINANCING WITH $2.15B CREDIT LINE; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Ratings To Kbr: B1 Cfr And B1 First Lien Facility Rating, Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – NAVAL GROUP FORMALLY SIGNS DESIGN SERVICES SUBCONTRACT W/ KBR; 19/04/2018 – KBR: Acquisition Impact Already Included in 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q EPS 97c; 19/03/2018 – KBR INC – CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING AND TECHNICAL SERVICES TO NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION; 03/04/2018 – KBR – ESTIMATED REVENUE OF NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE PROJECT TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR CO’S GOVT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 03/04/2018 – Huntington lngalls Industries and KBR Awarded Contract to Establish and Manage Australia’s Naval Shipbuilding College; 14/03/2018 – KBR TO USE PROCEEDS FOR SGT BUY, REFINANCE DEBT, FUND JV

More notable recent KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KBR, Inc. (KBR) CEO Stuart Bradie on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KBR to Begin Work on EPC Phase of Methanex’s Geismar 3 Methanol Project – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KBR, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,700 shares to 32,120 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 77,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 28,500 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Com has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Brinker Cap Inc stated it has 0.03% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). 445,379 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.35% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) or 124,433 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). 214,689 were accumulated by Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company. Whittier Trust invested in 1,186 shares. Carlson Capital LP owns 0.29% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 857,012 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has 138,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 94,503 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% stake. Mufg Americas Hldg has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 491,908 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 11 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 340 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 1,513 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com reported 2,717 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 291 shares. Cwm Limited accumulated 9 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) or 14,945 shares. Fmr Lc has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 18,769 shares in its portfolio. State Street accumulated 193,462 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 201 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 134,662 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 6,965 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc. by 213,573 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $42.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.56M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46 million shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Services Inc. (NYSE:UPS).