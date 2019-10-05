Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Position Held by Geode Capital Management Llc; Belden (BDC) Position Has Boosted by Southernsun Asset Management Llc

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 31,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The institutional investor held 431,450 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.70 million, up from 400,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 273,800 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 30/03/2018 – Belden Showcases Behind-the-Scenes Connectivity that Brings Technology to Life at NAB 2018; 13/03/2018 – Belden Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN BOOST FY REV. VIEW ON SAM PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC – PRICING OF ITS PRIVATE OFFERING OF EUR 350 MLN OF 3.875% SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2018 EPS $2.44-EPS $2.69; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Belden’s Euro Notes Ba3; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q Rev $647M-$667M; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q EPS $1.16; 29/05/2018 – Belden at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Jun 13

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 11,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The institutional investor held 96,705 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39 million, up from 85,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Virtus Investment Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $702.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $101.06. About 32,883 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold BDC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.90% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 63,805 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 3,617 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,980 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability stated it has 48,071 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Llc has 0.01% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 7,062 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 6,942 shares. Smith Graham And Inv Advsrs LP accumulated 123,007 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Advsrs Inc has 0.09% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 13,865 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co has 585,829 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 4,400 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 10,100 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Convergence Investment Prtnrs Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 29,338 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 58,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 145,370 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $93.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 65,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,904 shares, and cut its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $36,368 activity.

More notable recent Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Belden, Inc. (BDC) CEO John Stroup on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Belden (BDC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Belden (BDC) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Receives Investment Grade Issuer and Long-Term Senior Debt Ratings of BBB From DBRS – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Belden Inc. (BDC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold VRTS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.00 million shares or 5.08% less from 6.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huber Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.98% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 77,095 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Trexquant Invest LP has 0.03% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 2,764 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 10,838 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 51,060 were reported by Ameriprise Fin Incorporated. Vanguard Gru stated it has 728,642 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Voya Ltd Com reported 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Vulcan Value Lc holds 0.28% or 288,152 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc reported 2,332 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Clark Mgmt Group Inc Incorporated has 31,755 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc accumulated 20,211 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).