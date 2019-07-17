Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU)

As Asset Management businesses, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 103 1.40 N/A 7.82 15.07 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 6.04% at a $118 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.3% and 47.33%. 5.5% are Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.79% are Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.