Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

We will be comparing the differences between Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 108 1.41 N/A 7.82 13.71 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.28 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is $114.67, with potential upside of 0.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. 6.9% are Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.