Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

As Asset Management businesses, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 108 1.47 N/A 7.82 13.71 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is $114.67, with potential downside of -3.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 30.57% respectively. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.