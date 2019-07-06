Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 101 1.35 N/A 7.82 15.07 Northern Trust Corporation 91 3.43 N/A 6.45 14.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation. Northern Trust Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is presently more expensive than Northern Trust Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s 1.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Northern Trust Corporation has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 5 2 2.25

The upside potential is 7.10% for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. with consensus price target of $115. Competitively Northern Trust Corporation has an average price target of $106.6, with potential upside of 13.50%. The data provided earlier shows that Northern Trust Corporation appears more favorable than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.3% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 80.5% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28% Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.