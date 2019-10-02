Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 109 1.21 6.56M 7.82 13.71 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.00 5.46

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,011,730.21% 12.9% 2.4% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.45% for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. with consensus target price of $114.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 14 of the 13 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.