Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 102 1.37 N/A 7.82 15.07 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has a 8.28% upside potential and an average price target of $118.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.3% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares. About 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.