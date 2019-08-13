Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.18 N/A 7.82 13.71 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 50 11.05 N/A 1.39 42.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

$114.67 is Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 20.51%. Meanwhile, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s average target price is $60, while its potential upside is 9.03%. Based on the data given earlier, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than Hamilton Lane Incorporated, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 87.7%. Insiders owned 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has weaker performance than Hamilton Lane Incorporated

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Virtus Investment Partners Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.