Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

This is a contrast between Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.35 N/A 8.70 10.73 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 7.27 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is presently more affordable than Wins Finance Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 0.06% respectively. Competitively, 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 22.93% stronger performance while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.