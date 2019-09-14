Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

We will be comparing the differences between Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.40 N/A 8.70 10.73 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.42 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.