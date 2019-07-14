Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 91 1.34 N/A 8.70 11.55 Voya Financial Inc. 51 0.93 N/A 3.43 15.39

In table 1 we can see Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Voya Financial Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voya Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Voya Financial Inc. is $64, which is potential 12.42% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Voya Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -0.23% 1.01% 19.16% 9.66% -9.79% 32.38% Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Voya Financial Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.