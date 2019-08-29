Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

As Asset Management companies, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|93
|1.28
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.72
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 22.35% respectively. Competitively, 11.81% are Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
