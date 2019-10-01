Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 95 0.00 6.56M 8.70 10.73 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,899,453.09% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 36.75% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 on 6 of the 6 factors.