Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 92 1.33 N/A 8.70 11.55 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.40 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.68% and 11.49%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -0.23% 1.01% 19.16% 9.66% -9.79% 32.38% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.