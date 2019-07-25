Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|92
|1.33
|N/A
|8.70
|11.55
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.40
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.68% and 11.49%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|-0.23%
|1.01%
|19.16%
|9.66%
|-9.79%
|32.38%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.45%
|1.83%
|7.53%
|13.22%
|4.15%
|11.3%
For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
