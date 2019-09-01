Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH)

Since Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.31 N/A 8.70 10.73 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.35 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.