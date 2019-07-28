Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

As Asset Management companies, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 92 1.35 N/A 8.70 11.55 Federated Investors Inc. 30 2.89 N/A 2.13 14.43

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Federated Investors Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.68% and 92.9% respectively. Comparatively, Federated Investors Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -0.23% 1.01% 19.16% 9.66% -9.79% 32.38% Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.